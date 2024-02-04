How to say 'I love you' with Canberra this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day. Love it or hate it, there's no denying that people - couples - have been taking part in it year after year for centuries.
And when it comes to Valentine's Day in Australia, Millennials are more likely to spend up big. According to new research by Compare the Market, a Millennial couple will spend an average of $334.35 - twice the amount as the national average. This is followed by Gen Z ($185) and Gen X ($142), while Baby Boomers will spend $20.
So if you're looking for a gift this Valentine's Day, why not look local?
Need a cheesy way to say "I Love You" this Valentine's Day? Le Cheeserie has you covered. The new store at Belconnen Markets has released a range of Valentine's Day boxes so you can pick the perfect one to ask your loved one: "Will you brie mine?" This includes an International Cheese Box ($80) with Langres, Le Gruyere and Onetik Bleu Des Basques as well as baby cornichons, and extra virgin olive oil and sea salt crackers. If local is your go the Australian box ($75) Sections 28 Mont Priscilla, Shadows of Blue and Long Paddock Driftwood or Silver Wattle, with chilli honey and cranberry and raisin toasts. There's also a premium box ($150) and a lactose-free box ($70), gluten-free and other additions.
Valentine's Day and chocolates go hand in hand. For that matter - anything sweet goes down a treat. Keeping it local, Pop Canberra is the place to go for any sweet treats with that capital flare.
Want a large heart-shaped chocolate freckle? They've got one from Studio Cocoa that does the trick. Want to say thanks to that new love for not ghosting you after the first date? Well, they have a box from Choc'd Full that says that. Sweet Pea and Poppy also have some heart-shaped choc-pops, Kate's Handcraft has some smash hearts for that interactive element (as well as some cheeky-shaped chocolates), and there are also some adorable Valentine's Day cookies from Sugar and Spice.
While you are there, don't forget a card. There are some super cute, and unique cards from brands including Gold St Press, REMO, Potter Made and Art Forme Letterpress Studios.
OK so that's not exactly what Beyonce said, but sometimes Valentine's Day is just not the right day to get down on one knee to put a ring on it. And who doesn't love some heart-shaped earrings from some local designers? Can't decide on a designer - Pop Canberra has you covered. The Braddon store has a cute selection of Valentine's Day earrings - that make up only a small portion of their entire earring wall - from designers including Hello Sparkle, Nancy Eden and Star Squiggle Hash.
Like to add a little bit of mystery to your Valentine's date - for you and your partner? Well, a mystery picnic might be the way to go. A food adventure like no other, a mystery picnic is a self-guided experience that has been thoughtfully selected to showcase the unique food, places and attractions of the region. Where will your next mystery picnic take you? The only way you can find out is by solving the clues together. It starts from $150 from amazingco.me and comes with everything you need for a great day out. Sounds like a good idea but don't have a partner? You can also do it with friends or with the family.
There are plenty of films out there that try to capture what it means to be in love. But where would they be without their soundtrack? Fever's upcoming Candlelight concert series will bring some of the best love-themed movie soundtracks to the National Gallery of Australia this month, just in time for Valentine's Day. Illuminated by thousands of candles, watch - and listen - as Canberra string quartet, Phoenix Collective, brings a program featuring soundtracks from movies such as Breakfast at Tiffany's, Titanic, Romeo and Juliet as well as other romantic melodies. February 9. For tickets or to view the other Candlelight concerts go to feverup.com.
