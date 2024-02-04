The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

How to say 'I love you' with Canberra this Valentine's Day

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
February 5 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When looking for Valentine's Day gifts this year, why not look local? Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, JBR Studios and supplied
When looking for Valentine's Day gifts this year, why not look local? Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, JBR Studios and supplied

Valentine's Day. Love it or hate it, there's no denying that people - couples - have been taking part in it year after year for centuries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.