The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Why job-sharing in parliament must be considered

By Kim Rubenstein
February 4 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the newly formed Independents for Canberra ACT political party holding its first Town Hall meeting next Sunday, February 11, in advance of the forthcoming territory elections, the time is ripe to address the all too urgent need to do politics differently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.