$44 million funding for ACT health services

The ACT government says it's to spend another $44 million on health services in the territory.
It's allocated "an additional $17 million to expand emergency services in the Critical Services Building" extension at Canberra Hospital.
And it said "an additional $27 million in funding will improve benefits for nursing, midwifery, and allied health professionals to aid in the retention and attraction of these vital health workforces".
This extra funding for the Canberra Hospital extension would be used for:
The addition to the hospital is to open later this year. Work started three years ago after delays. The latest estimate of cost was $641 million.
The extra $27 million is not specific to that building but for the health service across the territory.
There has been concern about staff shortages.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said: "As our health system continues to grow, we are working to ensure our workforce grows with it.
"This includes more support for nursing, midwifery and allied health students, recruitment campaigns and a team dedicated to hiring specialist doctors and other health professionals.
