'Unremorseful' killer blames victim's 'irrational behaviour' for death

Michael O'Connell foresaw driving his Mitsubishi Triton with his partner "precariously" positioned on the car's bonnet could have killed her. He continued driving anyway.
That is the conclusion a jury "must have" reached when it found the man guilty of murdering Danielle Jordan following an ACT Supreme Court trial last year.
O'Connell, who blamed the victim's "irrational behaviour" for her death, is set to appeal the verdict.
Ms Jordan died in hospital from the head injuries she sustained falling off the ute in the early hours of April 15, 2022.
On Wednesday, Justice Belinda Baker sentenced O'Connell to 15 years in jail for his crime, setting a 10-year non-parole period.
"He was clearly aware of her presence," the judge said during her sentencing remarks, referring to the trial's key debate.
"The actions have taken a daughter from her parents and a mother from her children."
Lawyers for O'Connell argued the victim had been on the vehicle's back tray, without the offender's knowledge, when she fatally fell.
Prosecutors said she was on the front and in full view.
While the prosecution did not submit O'Connell intended to kill or seriously injure his "on-again-off-again" partner, it did tell the court the offender had not taken responsibility for his reckless actions.
Justice Baker agreed.
"There is no indication of remorse in any respect," the judge said.
"His distress for her loss is not remorse."
Justice Baked cited O'Connell lying to Ms Jordan's family, police and hospital staff about the circumstances of the victim's death. He initially denied any involvement.
Defence barrister Jon White SC previously referred to these as "silly lies".
O'Connell claimed he lied to protect the victim's reputation, but Justice Baker ruled he did so "out of a desire to protect himself".
He then told a pre-sentence report author Ms Jordan's death, which he called a "tragic accident, occurred "as a result of her irrational behaviour".
The pair had been arguing at the victim's Melba home, which O'Connell was forbidden from visiting under bail conditions set following an alleged assault against her.
"He does not appear to accept the bail breach played any role in the victim's death," the judge said.
O'Connell claimed Ms Jordan had "manipulated his caring, protective feelings for her" to force him to breach the bail condition.
The pre-sentence report author said the man did not take responsibility for his family violence-related criminal history and had blamed his victims.
A 13-year-old girl, a friend of Ms Jordan and the case's only eye-witness, watched the heated argument between the man and victim spill out from the apartment and onto the street.
Ms Jordan was trying to stop him from leaving when she pulled on his clothes in a "tug-of-war" and then twice climbed onto his car.
The teenage witness said she watched O'Connell drive out of sight with the victim on the bonnet, a testimony CCTV footage could not confirm.
The court accepted the man had not driven dangerously, considerably over the speed limit or swerved.
O'Connell is set to fight the jury's guilty verdict next week in an ACT Court of Appeal hearing.
His sentence factored in the 663 days he has already spent in custody for his crime. He will be eligible for parole in April 2032.
