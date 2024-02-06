The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'There's no replacement': heartbreak over grandmother's execution

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 6 2024 - 4:53pm, first published 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The daughters of Stockton grandmother Stacey Klimovitch have come face to face with the men at the centre of her murder and fought back sobs in court as they told of their heartbreak and trauma.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.