All grunge and millennial angst

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
February 17 2024 - 12:00am
Comedian Josh Thomas, trying his best to tidy up. Picture supplied
Tidying up

Good to remember that for some people, simple things like, say, tidying up can be epic tasks. Lucky for us that for a sub-sector of such people this perspective is a comedy goldmine. Enter Josh Thomas, who we all know and love for his classic millennial comedy Please Like Me. He's returning to Canberra this week with his new show called, um, Let's Tidy Up. Be there or be square! February 23, 6.30pm at the Canberra Theatre. canberratheatrecentre.com.au

