All grunge and millennial angst

Good to remember that for some people, simple things like, say, tidying up can be epic tasks. Lucky for us that for a sub-sector of such people this perspective is a comedy goldmine. Enter Josh Thomas, who we all know and love for his classic millennial comedy Please Like Me. He's returning to Canberra this week with his new show called, um, Let's Tidy Up. Be there or be square! February 23, 6.30pm at the Canberra Theatre. canberratheatrecentre.com.au
It's one of the biggest works in the national portrait collection, but isn't always on display. But now is as good a time as any to bust out the monumental portrait of Queen Mary of Denmark. She sat for artist Jiawei Shen back in February 2005, when the then Crown Princess made her first royal tour of her homeland. It was nearly 20 years ago and she's in a hotel suite, but doesn't she look fit to be queen? Portrait of HRH Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is now hanging at the National Portrait Gallery, where you can see it for free along with dozens of other great and good Aussie. portrait.gov.au.
We're so used to seeing artists' works as finished products, but wouldn't it be just as interesting to peek into their studios and see all their unfinished or abandoned works? ANCA Gallery in Dickson is giving us just that enticing opportunity, to look into the dark corners of nine artist's studios as they deal with, engage with or just simply face facts with unfinished projects. Some make new works from the bits and pieces they have hoarded - or is it even hoarding if you're an artist? Loose ends opens February 21 at ANCA Gallery in Dickson and runs until March 10. anca.net.au.
Across town, and in another kind of looking back, master printer Basil Hall is looking back - fondly - on his 10-year stint as studio manager of Canberra's Studio One. In an exhibition at Tuggeranong Arts Centre, Hall showcases more than 111 works created during his time managing the iconic print workshop. The show includes printers proofs and memorabilia, with prints by a variety of artists, including GW Bot and Mandy Martin, who honed their craft in the old building in Kingston. Basil Hall will be giving a free talk on Saturday February 24. The exhibition runs until March 28. tuggeranongarts.com.
No not her, but, to a large proportion of Gen Xers at least, every bit as legendary - it's Tim Rogers! The consummate Aussie frontman of You Am I (and longtime solo artist) is kickstarting this year's collaboration between Belco Arts and Smiths Alternative with a solo gig supported by Canberra singer-songwriter Cathy Diver. The show promises have all the grungy intimacy of a place like Smiths, but...by a lake. So Canberra! Saturday February 17 at Belco Arts. belcoarts.com.au
