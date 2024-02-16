All grunge and millennial angst

It's one of the biggest works in the national portrait collection, but isn't always on display. But now is as good a time as any to bust out the monumental portrait of Queen Mary of Denmark. She sat for artist Jiawei Shen back in February 2005, when the then Crown Princess made her first royal tour of her homeland. It was nearly 20 years ago and she's in a hotel suite, but doesn't she look fit to be queen? Portrait of HRH Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is now hanging at the National Portrait Gallery, where you can see it for free along with dozens of other great and good Aussie. portrait.gov.au.