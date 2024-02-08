The Canberra Times
Courtney Leiba was a class act on the local and world stage

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
February 9 2024 - 5:30am
Canberra musician Courtney Leiba, famous around the world for playing the steel drums, died on Monday, aged 87.

