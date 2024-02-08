The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Men who stole 12k vapes in money-making scheme avoid time behind bars

HN
By Hannah Neale
February 9 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two men who were part of a group that stole 12,000 vapes in a "premeditated and thoroughly dishonest" money-making scheme have avoided time behind bars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.