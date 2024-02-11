The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

What to expect in this week's Senate estimates

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
February 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Coalition will make contracts and procurement the theme of the week, as Canberra's bureaucrats front up to politicians in a week of Senate estimates.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.