The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion
Transport

The government travel plan that should outrage Canberrans

By Jo Pybus
February 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Every motorist should be outraged at the ACT government's Active Travel Plan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.