'He's back on the scene': Kapeen punching for a place on national stage

Title shots and national broadcast slots - safe to say the return of Jorge Kapeen has a few boxing insiders talking.
Kapeen [4-3] will defend his MASA NSW title when he headlines an Adrenalyn card against Jason Medawar [1-4] at the Canberra Southern Cross Club on Saturday.
The Canberra product is being positioned for an Australian title shot this year and more opportunities could follow with Kapeen piquing the interest of No Limit promoters, who have orchestrated Tim Tszyu's rise to international stardom.
"He's fighting a very seasoned fighter who has fought some of the top welterweights in the country. I can promise you now, Jorge is not taking him lightly," Adrenalyn promoter Shane Tipa said.
"Jorge has done everything he possibly can to be ready to defend his state title and look forward to an Australian title later this year. Defending his state title sets him up for an Australian title fight later this year.
"He's heavily relying on the Adrenalyn Fight Circuit to promote him and find him the fights. What that has done is give him greater exposure to other promoters who have been made aware he is back on the scene, including No Limit."
Kapeen's isn't the only name that has people talking with former NRL star Joey Leilua set to return to Canberra for a heavyweight bout in the co-main event.
"It gives a whole new level of exposure to Adrenalyn and the hybrid event we are," Tipa said.
"For the main event and the co-main, the scripts write themselves. They're obvious. Hayden Hepburn is looking to bounce back, coming off a loss. He's been called out by Shirahn Lee.
"The other one is Sarah Watt taking on Ali Jensen in women's boxing. People have been trying to make this fight happen for the past three or four years, and we're privileged to be able to make it happen on Adrenalyn.
"This is a big fight in women's boxing in Australia. We've been promised, regardless of the result, they're going to run it back for the Australian title on our October show."
