The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'He's back on the scene': Kapeen punching for a place on national stage

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
February 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Title shots and national broadcast slots - safe to say the return of Jorge Kapeen has a few boxing insiders talking.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.