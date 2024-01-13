Centre of the ring: Former Raider set to return to Canberra

Joey Leilua is coming back to Canberra.
But the former Canberra Raiders centre will trade his signature fend and flick for a feint and jab when he returns for a professional boxing bout next month.
Leilua's name is plastered across posters for an Adrenalyn Fight Circuit card at the Canberra Southern Cross Club on February 17.
The Samoan international [2-0] will face Kusitino Tui [0-1] - the same man beaten by Manly flyer Jason Saab during his professional debut in December.
Leilua played 91 games for Canberra during their most successful period since the days Ricky Stuart was throwing cutout balls, Mal Meninga was lifting trophies and Laurie Daley was dropping them off the back of a ute during a victory parade through Queanbeyan.
He was one half of a lethal right edge combination with Jordan Rapana dubbed "Leipana". Together they featured in the 2019 grand final - but that would be their last stand with Leilua shipped out just months later.
Leilua's 225-game NRL career would finish at the Wests Tigers, following stints with the Sydney Roosters, Newcastle and Canberra.
His boxing career began with an eventful win over former footballer Chris Heighington in 2021, before beating Paul Ben [1-8] in Revesby last month.
His days on the rugby league field aren't entirely over - Leilua has signed a deal to play park football with the Dapto Canaries, following his exit from the Featherstone Rovers after the club failed to earn promotion to the Super League.
Adrenalyn promoter Shane Tipa promises Leilua is just the beginning, with plans to include more big-name footballers on future cards.
The Adrenalyn card will be headlined by Canberra's Jorge Kapeen, who will clash with Jason Medawar for a MASA super welterweight state championship.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.