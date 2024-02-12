The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Do something worthwhile', magistrate tells 14yo accused of killing passenger

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated February 12 2024 - 12:53pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A magistrate has told a teenage driver, accused of killing a 19-year-old boy in a crash last month, to "do something positive" while on bail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.