Teen accused of killing passenger faces new charges, released on bail

The teenager accused of being responsible for his passenger's death in a Barton Highway crash has been released on bail after facing fresh allegations.
The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, returned to face the ACT Children's Court on Friday, when he was granted release on strict conditions that include an effective "house arrest".
He was charged with two new counts of culpable driving causing grievous bodily harm, on top of already laid culpable driving causing death and driving a stolen motor vehicle allegations.
No pleas have been entered.
The minor was arrested about 2am on Thursday morning, approximately two hours after it is said he drove an allegedly stolen Toyota Avalon in Belconnen through a red light.
The court previously heard he and three others, a 19-year-old and two other 14-year-olds, were on a "joyride" when the car crashed at speed into a Toyota Hilux just before midnight.
The 19-year-old front seat passenger, who was extricated from the heavily damaged Avalon, was taken to hospital for urgent care and surgery but was soon after pronounced dead.
While the current medical status of the other two 14-year-old passengers remains unknown, the new charges laid against the alleged offender reflect the seriousness of their injuries.
Police documents tendered to the court on Thursday state one of the two younger passengers was treated after "suffering from life-threatening head and chest injuries" and taken to hospital for surgery.
The other was seen by police to have "a large laceration to his head".
The alleged offender and the Hilux passengers were not seriously injured.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston ultimately granted the boy's bail, "and I do so noting the seriousness of the offence", with a number of conditions.
They include, staying at his mother's home under curfew at all times unless in the company of court designated adults, not to drive a car, and not to contact any prosecution witnesses.
"If you're seen to breach those conditions, you'll be arrested and brought into custody," the magistrate told the boy.
The alleged offender said he understood what was required of him.
He is set to face court again next month.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage relating to the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7649756.
