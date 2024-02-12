Chance to restore some semblance of balance to working Australians' lives

What concerns me the most about this political situation is that Mr Dutton appears to be in opposition to the bill for all the wrong reasons: if his claims about its impacts to hurting productivity and damaging relations are arguably unsubstantiated, then I am left to wonder if he is just representing the Liberal Party corporate sponsors and taking the opportunity in doing so, to whinge about the influence of non-major parties on law-making. It certainly seems that he is not acting in the best interests of the people he has been elected to represent.