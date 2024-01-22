Australia is bathing in comparative adequacy on healthcare. Let's do better

What isn't surprising is that ADHD Australia estimates that 75 per cent of people with ADHD remain undiagnosed. What makes this particularly worrying is that like autism spectrum disorder, it tends to run in families, which means that the costs of diagnosis and therapy is multiplied within the family unit. It's really no wonder that families without the means to casually drop thousands of dollars on a diagnosis that they won't be able to afford to treat moving forward anyway are left struggling to mask their disorder and function without the support they need in a neurotypical world.