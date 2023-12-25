The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Unwrapping our tradition of wrapping gifts

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
December 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As I sit here in the aftermath of Christmas morning amongst a sea of wrapping paper - that I sat up until stupid o'clock wrapping around gifts - I cannot help but wonder ... why? Why do we wrap presents for others in paper? And by "we", I mean all of us: gift wrapping is a tradition that seems to transcend culture, religion and even time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.