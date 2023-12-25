Unwrapping our tradition of wrapping gifts

Chip Colwell rather beautifully articulated the psychology of gift wrapping, declaring that "[w]rapping paper is a striptease that hides and reveals, transforming otherwise ordinary objects into gifts", and I rather think he's right. The act of unwrapping a three pack of socks makes it less about the socks and more about the act of giving them, I think: it transforms ordinary items into something extraordinary. Possibly, the effects of delayed gratification and anticipatory excitement play a part in this, especially at Christmas. This is because the presents are often all under the Christmas tree for days - or weeks (depending on how organised your family is!) - for people to ogle and feel and wonder about. It builds suspense and with it, thoughts of what could be. No pressure.