How to make sure 2024 is remembered fondly

One area of interested observation for me has been geopolitics. Australia's relations with China appear to be stabilising, at least economically, if not entirely militaristically, which is good news given that China is our largest trading partner worth over $100 billion. I'll be interested to see how this plays out, however, given the seeming decline in relations between US - one of our major allies - and China amidst trade fights; the AUKUS alliance will no doubt put pressure on the Australian federal government at some point with regards to relations with China and impending choices to be made with regards to where our loyalties lie.