How to make sure 2024 is remembered fondly

To be frank, 2023 has been a year I'm happy to kick to the curb. On a private level it has been one of the hardest years of my life for many reasons, having confronted experiences I never really expected to endure. However, on a public level, the year's highs have barely outshone its plummets to the lows.
I surprised myself in my annual reflection on the year that was, when I came to that conclusion, given the hardened resolve borne from the COVID years. However, even in comparison to lockdowns, state border closures and a shocking lack of toilet paper in 2020, this year has been uneclipsed by those hardships.
I've written extensively about the cost-of-living and housing crises, the robodebt royal commission, ICAC, the Voice, and various political disappointments felt keenly throughout 2023. I remain flummoxed over the point of an independent anti-corruption commission if no one ever suffers the consequences of their decisions when its warranted, and I struggle to celebrate a "surprise" operating budget surplus on a federal level when buying regular staples for the pantry can run you into personal debt.
However, that's not to say good things haven't happened.
One area of interested observation for me has been geopolitics. Australia's relations with China appear to be stabilising, at least economically, if not entirely militaristically, which is good news given that China is our largest trading partner worth over $100 billion. I'll be interested to see how this plays out, however, given the seeming decline in relations between US - one of our major allies - and China amidst trade fights; the AUKUS alliance will no doubt put pressure on the Australian federal government at some point with regards to relations with China and impending choices to be made with regards to where our loyalties lie.
It would be impressive if 2024 could see Australia stepping up to mediate economic relations between its allies to reduce the perennial threat of existential crisis, the precipice of which, our world seems to be forever balancing on. Rather than seeing our relations with China as a potential threat to US-Australia alliance if "push comes to shove", perhaps there is a chance for Australia to further develop its coming of age story and step up to the world stage as a broker of international peace.
I feel like we tend to be seen as the little brother of the world and I would love to see Australia's role on the world stage evolve to become more focused on contributing to leading the way. We are comparatively young as an international player on the stage of global politics, having only become an independent federal entity 124 years ago. However, I think that our rich heritage, going back 65,000-plus years, including navigating relations between Aboriginal clans for literally thousands of years, should be championed in this space.
MORE ZOE WUNDENBERG:
We are in a unique position, in my opinion, having a foot in two camps: we are both a part of the Western World and the Eastern World. We have close relations and ties to the Asia Pacific region due to our geographic location, which has seen us build trade connections in these important export/import markets, while paying close attention to the geopolitics of the region, no doubt due at least in part to the fact that we cannot retreat back to anywhere but their own back yard!
But our Western influence, due to our comparatively recent history as a British colony and subsequently being a member of the Commonwealth, has seen us foster and maintain close political, economic and militaristic alliances with the Brits and the US. With interests clearly acknowledged in both camps, surely this makes us the obvious power broker between the hemispheres?
Given the turmoil 2023 has brought, the bar has been set quite low for 2024. But rather than focusing on the lowest common denominator, we have an opportunity to shine right out of the gate and for 2024 to be remembered fondly and appreciatively - and dare I even say ... proudly? - when I sit at my desk to write this article again at the dawn of 2025.
My advice? If we are the master of our own destiny, it's time to take the wheel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.