Strike a pose: Fashions on the Field return for Black Opal

There's fashion and then there's race day fashion.
And it will all be happening at The Canberra Times Fashions on the Field at this year's Black Opal Stakes.
There's fashion and then there's race day fashion.
And it will all be happening at The Canberra Times Fashions on the Field at this year's Black Opal Stakes.
This year's event will see the capital's fashion lovers strut their stuff for judges Janette Wojtaszak, Brittney Croker, Kody-Leigh McGlone and Nick Risteski.
But what exactly will they be looking for?
Apparently it's all about style, originality and attention to detail - all while still upholding the appropriateness of the outfit for the races.
"We're hoping to see some on-trend colours so burgendy, greens and even black is appropriate for Black Opal," Ms McGlone said.
"But we want that point of difference, something that's really unique. But also something that's quite classic, but having an overall look - something that someone has really thought about as a whole."
And of course, it's not all about the ladies.
As the only male judge on this year's panel Mr Risteski - along with ambassador Jarrod Crocker - are keen to get the men involved in this year's event.
"They want to do it deep down. They do - they just think they're going to get teased," Mr Risteski said.
"Black Opal is a day of backing horses, backing the jockeys and back yourself as a man and expressing yourself with fashion.
"It's not exclusive just to females - it's for men as well to get out there and to have fun with what they wear too. There's nothing more masculine than expressing yourself through your fashion."
There are three categories in this year's Fashions on the Field - Best Dressed, Millinery and Best Suited.
While the prizes are yet to be announced, many of the prizes have come from Canberra businesses, including QT Canberra, Hunter & Siren Boutique and The Wellness Collective Ainslie.
As for the first-timers who haven't taken part in a Fashions on the Field before, what are the judges tips?
"Having close toed shoes is really, really important to make sure that you do that and they stay on. I repeat they stay on for the day," Ms Wojtaszak said.
"And gloves - you can either wear them or hold them, as long as you have them with you."
But most of all it's a chance to get dressed up.
"I love that you can dress up something that you wouldn't normally wear to dinner or something. You can wear something so different and so beautiful, unique or old fashion and it still all just looks really good," Ms McGlone said.
Black Opal and The Canberra Times Fashions on the Field is at Thoroughbred Park on March 10. For more information or tickets go to thoroughbredpark.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.