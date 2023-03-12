Thoroughbred Park's Black Opal Stakes on Sunday drew together a wide range of racegoers to enjoy the warm weather.
Crowds descended to watch the races, bet, drink and socialise ahead of Canberra's public holiday on Monday.
Kris Tindale took an opportunity to strike a pose on her way into the evebt, with friend Liz Tysoe snapping a photo of her.
"Honestly, who doesn't love the races?" Ms Tysoe said.
"It's a great day out and the weather is beautiful, so I'm very happy."
"It's been many years since I've been here," Ms Tindale added.
"But it's a long weekend and it's a great day to have the Black Opal."
The social aspect of the day was a drawcard for Ms Tindale and Ms Tsyoe.
"We've got eight girls, my kids are here with their friends and partners, my nephews, scattered everywhere," she said.
"And it's nice to be able to get dressed up and come out when you're so busy working all the time."
Canberra uni students Shannon Gerrard and Grace Rodrick come to the event annually, also making the most of socialising and bumping into those they don't always get a chance to catch up with.
The event draws a younger crowd, the pair said, both in their early twenties.
Among their friends, there's a unanimous feeling that "this is a race to be out to", Ms Rodrick said.
Meanwhile, Bill Lenehan, Charlie Hufton and Matt Ruskin were looking after the kids, while their wives, owners of racehorse Vinolass, looked after the racing.
The kids were having a great time running around playing, Mr Lenehan said.
READ MORE:
For Bev Turner, it was a sentimental day honouring her father, the late Queanbeyan horse trainer Archie Turner.
She spent the day talking to "lots of people that know dad", and soaking in the atmosphere, she said.
"I haven't been to the races in five or six years, and just to talk to people remembering my dad, that's really good."
Beyond the main event, another competition captured attention.
Fashions on the Field saw a host of colourfully clad attendees recognised for their outfits and millinery.
Emma Scodellaro, from Melbourne, took out the ladies title of best dressed, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress and Jill Humphries millinery.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.