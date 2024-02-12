The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Not even remotely sensible': Perkins blasts drug Enhanced Games as unethical

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated February 12 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian swimming legend Kieren Perkins has slammed the idea of promoting drug use in sport, declaring: "I cannot see that any responsible and ethical person would think the Enhanced Games is even remotely a sensible idea."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.