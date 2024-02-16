Hooray for Tay Tay's tourism dollars: why Swifties are a nifty money spinner

It predicts that travelling to see live music is going to be bigger in 2024 than ever before, with 44 per cent of people it surveyed saying they would go to a concert as an excuse to visit a new destination. About 30 per cent of respondents said they would travel further than needed for a concert because it might actually be cheaper - if you were based in Brisbane, for instance, maybe it would make sense to fly to a concert in South-East Asia rather than head to Sydney and pay extortionate accommodation rates.