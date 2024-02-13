The Canberra Times
Officials grilled over Labor pick for anti-corruption commission

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
February 13 2024 - 4:04pm
The Coalition has grilled Labor over reports it tried to appoint a judge with party ties to its national anti-corruption body, in a tense Senate estimates hearing that saw Senator Michaelia Cash call on the Attorney-General to admit wrongdoing.

Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

