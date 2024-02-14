Stalemate leaves Canberra Show still awaiting deal to have rides, stalls

Owners of the side-shows and rides which form a major part of the Royal Canberra Show are yet to agree on terms for appearing at this year's event, which begins on Friday next week.
The owners of the stalls and rides say that the show committee is expecting the same or more money from them as they (the ride and stall owners) paid when there was federal financial support to get through COVID.
One said the show was asking a "ridiculous" sum for them to turn up with their entertainment at this year's imminent event at the Exhibition Park.
"We are meant to drive in on Sunday," the stall holder said.
The Ferris wheels, bungee trampolines and the rest are a major attraction for the Royal Canberra Show.
The Canberra Show has already been promoting them strongly: "There's lots of fun to be had in Sideshow Alley!
"There are action packed rides scary enough to have your hair standing on end through to sedate teacups for the littlies. And what's a show without a Dagwood Dog!"
The Royal National Capital Agricultural Society committee was expected to hold a board meeting on Wednesday morning to come up with an offer that board members hoped would resolve the issue.
It is reckoned that there are 35 major rides (like the Ferris wheel) and another 30 or 40 less dramatic ones aimed at younger children, plus a hundred or so side-shows like clowns or throwing balls at targets.
The current stand-off may just be a normal commercial negotiation where both sides put the pressure on over price. It does not mean the Canberra Show will not happen or that it won't happen without the rides and side-shows.
In recent years, numbers have gone up.
Last year, the then chief executive of the Royal National Capital Agricultural Society, Geoff Cannock, said the three-day show had had more than 90,000 visitors.
"I'm not sure that it's a record. But it's certainly the highest crowd in 10 years," he said.
But shows like the one in Canberra have had to reinvent themselves since the days when agriculture was one of the strongest parts of an area. The same is true of the Canberra Show as Canberra has turned from the Bush Capital into a major city.
In recent years townspeople have gone to see the animals and the agricultural competition, certainly, but also for the entertainment.
The new chief executive of the Royal National Capital Agricultural Society, which runs the Royal Canberra Show, is Adelina La Vita.
"I am thrilled to join an organisation committed to showcasing the agricultural, pastoral, and horticultural pursuits of Canberra and the surrounding region," she said in October when she was appointed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.