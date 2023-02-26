The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Royal Canberra Show breaks 10-year crowd record

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated February 26 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 4:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Royal Canberra Show has wrapped up its most successful show in 10 years, welcoming the most attendees it has had in a decade over the three days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.