The Royal Canberra Show has wrapped up its most successful show in 10 years, welcoming the most attendees it has had in a decade over the three days.
Royal National Capital Agricultural Society chief executive officer Geoff Cannock said the show welcomed more than 90,000 visitors on Friday and over the weekend.
"I'm not sure that it's a record. But it's certainly the highest crowd in 10 years," Mr Cannock said.
"It's been the best show in my 20 years, in terms of crowd behaviour. People came to the show to enjoy themselves and they did that.
"Every area of entertainment we put on was fully supported. People have stayed longer this year, so our food sales are up. We already knew that we had the biggest horse show in Australia.
"The village is now leaving. There's been a village here, of 6000-7000 people for the last five or six days, and now they're starting to find their way home.
"It's hard when you have a show that's as popular as this now, to then launch into make changes. You know, if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
Chief steward of the wool section, Stuart Sutherland said the Canberra Show sources its fleece from local growers, but it is getting harder to put on such competitions without support.
"We try and get the Merino sheep growers around the Monaro involved. We have a couple of all wool buyers that go out and talk to them and they bring the wool fleeces in," Mr Sutherland said.
"We're trying to get a lot more of the different wool buyers like Elders and Landmark and those sorts of fellas, we're trying to get them involved as well. So we can so we can actually grow the fleece competition a little bit more.
"I'd like to think that we'll never lose this industry. It's pretty hard to put these on, especially since COVID and it's time and energy that people put in and it's the same for everything, like for the cattle for the alpacas.
"It's all time and effort and money, like this place is run by volunteers, and the people who come here have got to spend a lot of time, they're here for three, four days, five days possibly.
"So it's getting a little bit harder. But we've got some pretty good supporters here and the same with the cattle and those other areas."
Kevin Kilroy, Rob McGowen and Kaylene McMinn of Noah's Thoroughbred Racing Pigs, have been travelling from Queensland to the Canberra Show for more than a decade.
Owner Kevin Kilroy has been racing pigs for more than two decades, and does up to 90 shows a year.
"I took over a business called Noah's Farm, which was at a petting zoo, and my first job was to do pig races on Melbourne Cup Day," Mr Kilroy said.
"Early on it was pretty rough. I just had some fence panels, and a set of bleachers and I had a spray can and five white pigs and then a lot of alcohol later we dreamed of this."
However, Mr Kilroy said his favourite part of racing pigs is the fundraising, and they have raised well over $10 million for charity.
"The fundraising side of it, that's something that we didn't set out to do, but that's evolved with time and we do a lot of clubs and pubs and Pig Day Outs," Mr Kilroy said.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
