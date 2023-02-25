The Canberra Times
Canberra Show 2023 draws larger crowds after COVID years

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated February 25 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
Crowds at the Canberra Show were significantly up from last year as people got their fix of food, farm animals and rides.

