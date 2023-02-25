Crowds at the Canberra Show were significantly up from last year as people got their fix of food, farm animals and rides.
Royal National Capital Agricultural Society chief executive Geoff Cannock said the number of visitors on Friday was 70 per cent up from last year and he was confident they would achieve the goal of having 90,000 visitors.
"We're delighted and it's such a good family show," Mr Cannock said.
The organisers thought a combination of sunny weather and lack of COVID restrictions had brought people back to the show. Mr Cannock said the agricultural exhibitors enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere of the Canberra Show.
"Last year was one of the best seasons that they've had. They've had two really good seasons," he said.
"They've also come out of floods and fires in the last three years and so it's all coming together."
Cowboy Cattle Company's Cory Miles brought two Texas Longhorns who became social media stars.
Tiger's horns measure about 249cm (98 inches) from tip to tip, while his younger half-brother, Patch, hasn't been measured yet. Both are still growing.
Mr Miles said the most common reaction from showgoers was "wow".
"The cameras are out before they get to the front of the pens," he said.
In the harvest hall, the Floral Art Guild of the ACT set up floral displays inspired by Canberra's multicultural community.
Guild member Lorraine Kwong was awarded the floral art championship ribbon for her display incorporating vegetables, fruit and flowers.
"It's relaxing, except for when you're competing," she said.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
