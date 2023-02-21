The annual Royal Canberra Show is back this weekend, returning to Exhibition Park from Friday to Sunday, from 8.30am until 10pm on Friday and Saturday and 6.30pm on Sunday.
Visitors can expect to see show favourites like sheep sheering, fireworks, rides and showbags along with special attractions like lawnmower racing and a liquid nitrogen show, with something for everyone.
It is recommended people use public transport to get to EPIC, with the cost of a light rail or bus fare included in the pre-purchased ticket.
Parking is available at Old Well Station Road via Morisset Road or Northbourne Avenue and at Thoroughbred Park, Randwick Road, from 9am at $10 for all day parking via card.
Like in 2022, tickets must be pre-purchased online and no cash sales will be accepted at the entry gates.
The Canberra Show will feature classic show rides like a ferris wheel, merry-go-round, rollercoasters, cup and saucer, and trampolines and pony rides, all day long.
There will also be a Science Extravaganza at the Link Building, with a liquid nitrogen show at 11am, 1pm and 3pm on all three days.
Other exhibitions will include ACT Waterwatch, Young Engineers Australia, NatureArt lab, Canberra Daleks and Robots, Icon water, Fizzics Education, Australian Geospatial-Intelligence Organisation and Australian Science Innovations.
Kids can also pet their favourite farm animals at the Farmyard Nursery, which will also feature a special chicken hatchery area to see baby chicks being born.
Noah's Farm Thoroughbred Racing Pigs are also back for all three days of the show. They will be racing at 9.30am, 11.30am, 2pm, 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Show classics such as shearing and milking demonstrations will also take place in the milking barn. Milking demos will be at 10am, 1pm and 4.30pm, while shearing demos will occur at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 5pm on all three days.
Teenagers are in for a great Canberra Show, filled with exciting rides and attractions from motorcross to lawnmower racing.
Airtime motorcross is back again with their captivating performances. There will be more opportunities this year to see the motorcycle stunt riders, who will be at the main arena at 12.40pm, 7pm and 8.30pm on Friday and Saturday and 12.20pm on Sunday.
The Canberra show will feature all the fast and high rides all adrenaline seekers love, like Freak Out, Hurricane and the Ghost Train.
Attendees will also be able to see Showmow Racing, a lawnmower racing club from the South Coast. The club is devoted to the semi-serious recreational sport of ride-on mower racing, which people can watch at the main arena at 12.20pm and 7.55pm on Friday and Saturday.
If you have ever seen a horse in a movie and thought how do people train them, the Canberra Show has the answer. The Horse Experience will demonstrate movie horse training at 11am, 2.30pm and 4pm on all three days.
For those a little older, there is the Capital Brewing beer garden just through the main gates, featuring a wide selection of locally made seasonal and specialty beer, wine and cider and local food trucks.
The main arena will feature a Grand Parade at 5pm on Saturday and brand new firework displays at 9pm on Friday and Saturday.
Show-goers can also see the old battle tactic turned sport known as Tent Pegging, which involves horse riders using a sword or a lance to pierce, pick up and carry away a small ground target, symbolic of a tent peg.
Tent pegging will take place at the main arena at 12pm and 7.10pm on both Friday and Saturday.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
