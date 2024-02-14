'Smashing them': Rabbitohs blown away by Wighton's impact

Warning: Canberra Raiders fans may want to look away now.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs have given a greater glimpse into how former Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton is settling into his new home, and well, the 2020 Dally M medallist is crushing it.
In a new video series published by the club, Wighton spoke more about his motivations for leaving Canberra after last season, as Souths teammates shared rave reviews about the 31-year-old.
Winger Alex Johnston described Wighton as an "energiser bunny", Shaquai Mitchell talked up the ex-Raider's immediate leadership impact in the playing group, and hooker Damien Cook said he's been tearing everyone up on the training paddock.
"One thing we've been looking at is some data from pre-season training, and he's smashing them all," Cook said of Wighton.
"He jumped on the scales the first day he got in, I asked him what his playing weight was and he pointed to the scales as if to say, 'I'm already at it'," added impressed Souths strength and conditioning coach Jack Milligan.
Good mate Latrell Mitchell also had a warning for other NRL teams wondering how the experienced playmaker will go in the centres wearing cardinal red and myrtle green.
"The club will see what we signed him for and I know he's going to be the biggest competitor in the team," Mitchell said.
"I love the man. He's just someone you want to be around.
"He's very professional with how he goes about things but also he's a little kid on the side. It's a person you want in your crew."
As for Wighton, in an idyllic oceanside scene fishing with Mitchell and fellow new Rabbitoh Sean Keppie, he said he had zero regrets about leaving the capital for Sydney.
"It was a big move, but it's something I'm grateful I've done now," Wighton said.
"I've been really enjoying it. The family is happy and settled in. What I wanted was change.
"From outside footy, with fishing and family [they've] been loving it too, they've been swimming every day and my wife's settled in well. She's working from home at the moment. It's been really enjoyable so far."
Though Wighton will miss South Sydney's blockbuster Las Vegas game next month, he was pumped for his NRL debut after he finishes serving a suspension for biting from last year.
And he was grateful not to be on the receiving end of abuse from passionate Rabbitohs fans from now on.
"One thing I'm very happy about is having all the Souths fans on my side, because whenever we played you guys we used to cop it left, right and centre," he said.
"I'm getting more and more excited [to play]. My debut will be against the Roosters in round three, so I get the local derby.
"Over the years I've seen how much passion is in that. The next stage is pulling that jersey on, representing ourselves, our family, and our fans."
The Rabbitohs are at the centre of the NRL's historic Las Vegas adventure with owner Russell Crowe lending his voice for the league's promotional video, trying to attract more ticket sales.
Former Souths junior and current NFL star Jordan Mailata was also out promoting the Vegas games at the Super Bowl.
NRL Round 1
Manly Sea Eagles v South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sunday, March 3, 1.30pm at Las Vegas
Newcastle Knights v Canberra Raiders, Thursday, March 7, 8pm at Newcastle
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.