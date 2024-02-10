'No helmets, no pads': NRL use Hollywood star for latest Vegas push

The NRL have called up Australian film star Russell Crowe in its latest tantalising promotion of the upcoming round one double-header in Las Vegas.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs owner narrated the league's latest effort to attract more ticket sales for the Sin City spectacular next month, and also help Americans better understand the game.
Crowe is featured in an NRL video posted online that runs for a little over five minutes explaining the rules of rugby league, as well as a short and sharp advertisement that focuses on the appeal of "no helmets, no pads, no timeouts".
"It's football but not as you know it," Crowe says in the shorter clip.
"No helmets, no pads, no timeouts.
"National Rugby League is unleashed for the very first time in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas.
"Be there to witness the 2024 season-opening double-header."
In the longer promo, Crowe described rugby league as "arguably the fastest, most aggressive ball-in-hand football game that exists", before getting into the nitty-gritty of the rules and key elements of the sport.
The Canberra Raiders feature in both clips - and unfortunately not in the best light - with highlights used from last season.
In the longer NRL video, Jamal Fogarty is crunched by Victor Radley, poor Seb Kris is twice shown on the receiving end of big Roosters hits, and Jordan Rapana is also drilled by Broncos star Ezra Mam.
Rapana puts some respect back in the green jersey though, with his Magic Round try against the Bulldogs last year also featured.
Some aspects may prompt cringes from rugby league fans - like the comparisons of tries to touchdowns, or the in-goal area referred to as the endzone - but it's all part of the NRL's last-minute push to get as much attention on their Las Vegas experiment as possible.
Former Souths junior Jordan Mailata, who now plays NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, was also out and about promoting the Vegas games this week as an NRL ambassador ahead of Monday's Super Bowl.
NRL Round 1
Manly Sea Eagles v South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sunday, March 3, 1.30pm at Las Vegas
Sydney Roosters v Brisbane Broncos, Sunday, March 3, 3.30pm at Las Vegas
Newcastle Knights v Canberra Raiders, Thursday, March 7, 8pm at Newcastle
