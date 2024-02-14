Did you watch Nemesis? Let me add some perspective

But they are essential players. Self promotion for leadership aspirants is something of a dilemma. They can't let you as a member of parliament with a vote in any potential leadership ballot think they're weak or unimportant. But coming over as an over-puffed egomaniac doesn't go down well either. How to say 'I'm definitely the best person for the job' without saying 'I'm better than you and all the others' is not as simple as it might seem. That's where mates, rusted on supporters or those wishing to curry favour come in. They do some of the more brazen promotion of your alleged skills to save you having to embarrass yourself. Usually aspirants nonetheless embarrass themselves by cravenly engaging in faux flattery of the person whose vote they are seeking.