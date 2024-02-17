Aussie rom-com fails to inspire

A lot of the acting is pretty sub-par, but Hu is alright in the lead, and has some nice comic timing. In quite a casting coup, director Shawn Seet (Underbelly, Barons) and co secured prolific actor Tzi Ma (Rush Hour, The Quiet American, Arrival) to play Lia's father, though he doesn't have a very big part. Rob Collins (RFDS, Mystery Road) and Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride, Falcon and the Winter Soldier) are also in the mix, but it is Yoson An (Mulan, Plane) who is probably most well known, and delivers the best performance in the film. An provides layers when his character doesn't even seem to have them and works his best to add some spark despite a severe lack of chemistry Hu is markedly a level above most of his castmates.