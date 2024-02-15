The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

The Nationals can't 'move on' until Barnaby does

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
February 16 2024 - 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scott Morrison will say his farewell to Parliament the week after next. This timing happens to follow neatly Monday's final episode in the ABC's Nemesis series, in which some Coalition figures excoriated their former leader and Morrison defended his record.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.