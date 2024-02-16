The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Doxxing and hate speech are two different things

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated February 16 2024 - 2:41pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are good, if not invincible arguments, for controls over doxxing, but most of the arguments founded on the unfortunate things said to have happened to a group of pro-Israeli lawyers after they campaigned in concert for the sacking of an ABC announcer are not very good ones.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.