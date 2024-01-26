Our glorious tradition of being not very good at fighting wars

It can be assumed that all of these countries, as well as other significant players such as the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Myanmar, are constantly watching events, including the way in which the US and China are positioning themselves, with keen regard for their short-, medium- and long-term interests. It can also be assumed that most are realists, seeking a place in the game that reflects what they can reasonably hope and expect in the circumstances, rather than what they would prefer as some sort of abstraction. Most are in dialogue with all of the players, and at pains to press their view of their interests, if not always frank about their dealings and understandings of others. Our half-hearted nationalism significantly diminishes the status of our nation. The Australia we are invited to celebrate is a second-rate nation long given to subcontracting its foreign and defence policy to other countries.