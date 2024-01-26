The Canberra Times
Our glorious tradition of being not very good at fighting wars

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated January 26 2024 - 1:35pm, first published 1:22pm
One of the many things Australians should consider as they contemplate our nationhood on the day set aside for this purpose is our glorious tradition of being not very good at fighting wars. We boast of our military traditions, our baptisms of fire and of our long traditions of unquestioning obedience and eager anticipation of the needs of various great and powerful friends.

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

