But the wider public also has an interest in knowing not just the facts behind a prosecution, but the reasoning of a judge in conducting the trial. Judges are not so revered by ordinary citizens to the point that we are prepared to take them on trust. Wherever there is secrecy, there will be cynicism, and it is not always misplaced. There is no surer way of keeping the courts fair and just than requiring that as much as possible of their consequential work is conducted in the open, and is able to be subjected to criticism. The right of judges to say "trust us" is very limited.