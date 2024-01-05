Pezzullo's sins were legion. It's time we saw the full report on them

This is not the fault of Briggs, who presumably made full findings of fact. It would be highly irregular were the decision to put the veil over the report to have been made at the recommendation of the Public Service Commissioner, or the Secretary of PM&C, if only because the report goes to the very integrity and reputation of the public administration. Despite the brave words of both players in recent speeches and annual reports, it cannot be said that anything they, or the government, have done over the past 19 months makes us sure that this could not happen again.