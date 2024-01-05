The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Pezzullo's sins were legion. It's time we saw the full report on them

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
January 5 2024 - 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Home Affairs secretary Michael Pezzullo. Picture by Karleen Minney
Former Home Affairs secretary Michael Pezzullo. Picture by Karleen Minney

If sacked secretary of Home Affairs Mike Pezzullo had planned to appeal or seek judicial review of his sacking, he has probably now run out of time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.