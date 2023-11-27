The Canberra Times
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Calls mount for release of full Pezzullo report

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated November 27 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Greens have called on the government to publicly release the full report from the investigation into Michael Pezzullo, calling it "a matter of high public interest".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.