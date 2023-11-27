Calls mount for release of full Pezzullo report

The Greens have called on the government to publicly release the full report from the investigation into Michael Pezzullo, calling it "a matter of high public interest".
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday that the government had sacked the Home Affairs' secretary, following an independent inquiry into allegations that he had used a Liberal Party back channel to wield political influence over several years.
The Australian Public Service Commission in a statement revealed that Mr Pezzullo breached the APS Code of Conduct on 14 occasions, including for using his power to gain personal benefit, according to the inquiry.
The commission said that while it was in the public interest to share the report's overarching findings and its recommendation to terminate Mr Pezzullo's appointment, it would not provide any further information, citing the Public Service Act and privacy laws.
But Greens home affairs' spokesperson, Nick McKim, said the government should release the full report, unredacted.
"I mean this is a matter of high public interest," Senator McKim told reporters on Monday afternoon.
"Mr Pezzullo has been found to have breached the public sector code of conduct and a range of other adverse findings against him whilst holding one of the highest APS posts in the country and getting paid an absolute motza, I might add, to hold that position.
"He should be accountable and the Australian Labor Party should be prepared to not only be accountable, but transparent."
Offices for the Minister for the Public Service and Minister for Home Affairs directed The Canberra Times to statements from the APSC and Prime Minister when asked by this masthead whether the full report should be released.
READ MORE:
The Greens' senator had some choice words for Mr Pezzullo, who rose to power as secretary of the then-Immigration department in 2014.
"A bit of advice for him: don't let the door hit you on the arse on the way out," Senator McKim said.
"... He's rapidly politicised his position as secretary of the Home Affairs Department.
"It's a sad indictment on Australian politics that torturing refugees gets you unequivocal support from both the Labor and Liberal parties. But finally gone. Good day for democracy. Good day for the Australian Public Service."
The main public service union also welcomed Mr Pezzullo's sacking, saying it was a necessary step.
"Far too often we have seen everyday public servants being held to a higher standard than their bosses," Community and Public Sector Union national secretary Melissa Donnelly said.
She said Mr Pezzullo "demanded a level of commitment and compliance" from his workforce that he "could not demonstrate".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.