What does Canberra need most in its next legal leader?

One judicial figure of recent years said that Drumgold's flaws had been exposed by the external examination that was the Sofronoff inquiry, particularly drawing attention to the former director's apparent inability to comprehend the proper basis on which questions should be put in cross-examination. To use an example, one can ask, "Are you on medication?" without any problem, but if one wants, for effect with the jury, to ask the far more pointed, "You are on medication, aren't you?" the questioner must have an evidential base to do so. Drumgold stunned the inquiry, and many others, when he maintained that the only difference was one of "puttage".