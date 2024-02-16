The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

What does Canberra need most in its next legal leader?

By Andrew Fraser
February 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Could the Canberra Raiders be a stumbling block to the appointment of Anthony Williamson, SC, as the territory's sixth Director of Public Prosecutions?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.