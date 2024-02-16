Joining the 'first lady' club: oh, Jodie, what have you done?

The task ahead for Jodie is to carve out a Haydon-sized space for herself, such that she doesn't become fully subsumed and subservient to the role or reputation of the man she marries. For a start she can choose to break with previous PM's wives and refuse to change her name. It is utterly dispiriting to learn that some 40 years after the "Decade of Women", three out of four Australian brides ditch their names to take on their husband's. Back in the 1980s and '90s I didn't know a single woman who subscribed to such identity contortion.