Story behind the 'one-off' ring Anthony Albanese chose to propose with

Romance at The Lodge is not the norm based on prime ministers of the past, but it is now with Anthony Albanese's Wednesday night balcony proposal to long-time partner Jodie Haydon.
In what would be an Australian first, a prime minister is lining up to be married while in office and it may well happen at the official Canberra residence.
While speculation has shifted to where and when the "our version of the Royal wedding" will be held, there has been intense interest in the Italian-themed popping of the actual question on Valentine's Day.
Braddon restaurant Italian and Sons, where the slightly nervous dinner leading up to the big question took place, is fast booking out and diners either want to sit at Mr Albanese and Ms Haydon's quiet nook or just be pointed in that direction.
Co-owner Pasquale Trimboli told The Canberra Times, "We are getting booked up. It is ridiculous yet fun."
And the Prime Minister is being drilled about the diamond ring he gave to Ms Haydon and which he helped design.
Without confirming the size, Mr Albanese has spilled on the at least two-carat diamond, yellow gold band ring made by Cerrone Jewellers.
"I've known Nic for a long period of time," he told Triple M Newcastle on Friday. "Nic is just a lovely, proud fellow. Also, of course, of Italian heritage."
As for the ring it is, "Bespoke. It's one-off."
"We sat down with the family business, Nic and his daughter, staff members and there was a whole range of rings, engagement rings that they had. And I was like, I like that and I like this little aspect, and another one and sort of thickness of the band and went through all of the details," Mr Albanese said.
"Toto was with me at the time."
"They took different aspects and then came back to us, just with text messages with photos. 'What do you think?' And put it together, and Nic, was just amazing artistry that he has got."
The Prime Minister went to the Cerrone head office in Leichhardt not long after the election result for a media event to talk about skills. He pointed to Barbara Streisand and Celine Dion having sat in the rooms nearby as clients and how Cerrone jewellery had been worn at the Academy and Emmy Awards.
"He's an amazing employer of apprentices. It's a family business. They do Australia proud, right around the world. They export their amazing craftsmanship," the Prime Minister said on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.