Potentially asbestos-contaminated mulch was sold in Canberra

Mulch potentially contaminated with asbestos, which has been linked to multiple contaminated sites in NSW and forced the closure of public parks, was sold in Canberra, the ACT government has confirmed.
Stonehenge Beltana, in Pialligo, sold the product marketed as "cottage mulch" that was supplied from south-west Sydney business Greenlife Resource Recovery Facility. The facility has been linked to multiple contamination sites across Sydney.
No locations where the potentially contaminated mulch have been released publicly.
The government said the public health risk posed by bonded asbestos was low.
The ACT Environment Protection Authority was notified on February 17 the potentially contaminated mulch had been sold to Stonehenge Beltana.
The government said the potentially contaminated mulch had come into the ACT between March and November 2023.
"The ACT EPA has been advised that the mulch, marketed locally as 'cottage mulch', was sold on to 24 companies and 27 addresses in, and around, Canberra," the ACT government said on Monday afternoon.
"The ACT government has acted quickly to prevent any further sale of the potentially affected mulch.
"Records are held for many of the purchases, so most customers have already been contacted and informed by the retailer. Others will be contacted in the coming days as they are identified.
"The ACT EPA would like to thank Stonehenge Beltana for their co-operation and proactive approach in working to support the management of this issue and will also seek to contact known customers."
The ACT Environment Protection Authority will lead a taskforce to respond to the issue alongside WorkSafe ACT and other areas of the government.
NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe last week blamed regulatory failures for distribution of potentially contaminated mulch that has forced school closures and testing at hundreds of sites.
