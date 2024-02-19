The Canberra Times
Potentially asbestos-contaminated mulch was sold in Canberra

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated February 19 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 1:50pm
Mulch potentially contaminated with asbestos, which has been linked to multiple contaminated sites in NSW and forced the closure of public parks, was sold in Canberra, the ACT government has confirmed.

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

