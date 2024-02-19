ACT suffers worst apprenticeship training drop across Australia

The number of apprentices and trainees undertaking training in the ACT plummeted almost 24 points last financial year, the biggest drop across the country, with declining nationwide figures prompting outcry from the Coalition.
Data from the National Centre for Vocational Education Research has revealed the number of apprentices and trainee commencements in the territory also went down 35.7 per cent over the same period, from 5170 people in the twelve months ending 30 June 2022, to 3280 a year later.
The Coalition has blamed the federal government for allowing numbers to collapse under its watch, noting that there was a 40 per cent drop in commencements across Australia during Labor's first year in office.
Meanwhile, the number of people in-training declined from 429,000 as of June 2022, to 377,645 as of June 2023.
While every other state and territory saw a rise in people taking up skills and training between 2021 and 2022, the ACT was already witnessing a small 1.3 per cent drop. This decline only intensified the following year, as the national capital shed almost 2,000 people in-training.
Opposition spokeswoman for industry, skills and training, Sussan Ley, accused the Prime Minister of "baking in a skills deficit".
"The data is clear, despite all of Labor's promises to skill Australians, their policies are failing," she said in a statement.
"There are now over 50,000 less apprentices and trainees today than when Labor took office and we have seen over 110,000 less Australians starting a new course, qualifications or trade."
The attack comes after the Albanese government announced a strategic review into the federal government scheme providing financial incentives for employers to take on apprentices. It will be led by former Fair Work Commission president and federal court judge Iain Ross, and University of Canberra chancellor Lisa Paul.
Federal Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O'Connor said that almost half of all apprentices don't complete their training.
"Addressing the completion rate is not just vitally important for individuals and employers, but also for the Australian economy," he said.
But Ms Ley says the the strategic review was "more a strategic delay".
"... it is taking submissions until the day after the Federal Budget, this all but rules out any new support for struggling apprentices," she said.
In response to questions from The Canberra Times, the ACT Minister for Skills Chris Steel said declining training figures may be a reflection of the shifting economic landscape.
"After seeing the number of apprentices commencing work reach record highs in 2019, the numbers have corrected which may reflect the labour market and economy.
"What we want to se is more apprentices not just commencing study but finishing their qualifications supported by their employer the whole way," he said, adding he welcomed the federal government's review.
The Australian Council of Trade Unions also welcomed the government's review, with assistant secretary Liam O'Brien arguing that the Coalition neglected the vocational education system when in office, resulting in dwindling apprenticeship and trainee completion rates.
"Apprentices and trainees are struggling under cost-of-living pressures. This review must address the systemic issues of low pay if we want to see young people undertake and complete apprenticeships and traineeships in higher numbers in the future," Mr O'Brien said in a statement.
"When the Liberals were in power, they neglected our apprentices and trainees. It's great to see a government that cares about supporting workers who are starting out in their industry and recognises the need to invest in their futures."
