ACT suffers worst apprenticeship training drop across Australia

By Justine Landis-Hanley
February 19 2024 - 10:00pm
The number of apprentices and trainees undertaking training in the ACT plummeted almost 24 points last financial year, the biggest drop across the country, with declining nationwide figures prompting outcry from the Coalition.

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

