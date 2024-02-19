The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Albanese, Dutton clash over asylum seeker boat arrival

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
February 19 2024 - 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have traded barbs over the arrival of a group of asylum seekers last week by boat, setting the scene for a looming debate on border security.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.