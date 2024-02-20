'Not just a home of public servants': New NCA boss outlines vision

In the wake of Queensland attempts to denigrate the capital as "awful", the new chief executive of the National Capital Authority (NCA) has declared Canberra is "innovative, dynamic, young, and not just a home of public servants."
The Canberra Times can reveal the next NCA chief is Karen Doran, who is, a senior ACT public servant who most recently served as the acting Director-General of Transport Canberra and City Services (TCCS), and acting Chief Project Officer at Major Projects Canberra.
Minister for Territories Kristy McBain has announced her appointment after a merit-based selection process to replace Sally Barnes, who announced in October she was stepping down after being in the top Canberra role since February 2018.
With Canberra-baiting re-emerging as a political sport by Queensland Premier Steven Miles, Ms Doran has stood up for her home of more than 30 years.
"Canberra's my home. I love Canberra. I have a passion for Canberra. I'm proud to say I have three adult children who are chosen to live in Canberra and I think seeing the way it has evolved and changed over the years is exciting and promises excitement going forward," she said in an interview marking her appointment.
"[It's] a place that's innovative, dynamic, young, not just a home of public servants, but a place of diversity of culture and a welcoming place."
The statutory body is in charge of developing, maintaining and upgrading the national capital while protecting and promoting its unique cultural significance. It collects parking fees in what is now called the National Triangle, leases cafes and restaurants, and charges diplomatic rent with contract periods of up to 99 years.
Ms Doran said she had worked with the NCA through ACT public service roles and had a "lot of respect for what they were doing."
She sees the authority, and her leadership role in it, as preserving the legacy and the history of the capital, while promoting it for Canberrans and visitors.
The new NCA boss has covered Canberra in past roles covering major events, services through bushfires, storms and COVID, to the territory's vexed issue of mowing.
"I've had interesting roles through ACT government and really have worked in a lot of areas and it has, I think, positioned me perfectly now for this role, but I've come off a base of financial management and working in the finance industry," Ms Doran explained.
"I've worked in a number of roles which put me in touch with the community and different levels of service provision. In health, in emergency services, through bushfires and storms and COVID and now in TCCS, where, over the last six months, I really have picked up on that diversity of roles right down to the mowing of grass."
Major NCA works under way include the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge upgrade and the Scrivener Dam dissipator strengthening project, while the NCA is integral to the "technically difficult" next stage of the light rail planned through the triangle.
There are plans for floating saunas on Lake Burley Griffin, seaplane flights from Lake Burley Griffin are not far off, and drone skyshows are taking off as an alternative to lakeside fireworks.
Ms McBain regards Ms Doran's appointment as "continuing the government's record of appointing highly qualified and capable women to senior public sector positions."
"Karen Doran not only has a passion and understanding for what makes Canberra such a unique and extraordinary city, she brings a wealth of experience in public sector leadership and governance that will underpin her success in forging a fresh direction for the NCA," the minister said in a statement.
"Karen's experience overseeing the roll-out of critical projects across the ACT will also ensure she's well-positioned to collaborate with the ACT government and other key stakeholders to progress the Australian government's priorities for the national capital."
Ms Doran joins the NCA board in the full-time position with the Chair Terry Weber and three other members.
"Ms Doran will bring important rigour and leadership to the role, particularly around governance, financial management, government processes, procurement and project management - and I am sure, will represent the Authority and our nation with distinction," Mr Weber said.
As for promoting the capital some amid some outdated Queensland views, Ms Doran said she is keen to get started.
"I think that's an important function of the NCA and it's certainly one that I'll look forward to talking with my team about when I start the role," she said.
The Minister for Territories marked the imminent departure of Ms Barnes, again thanking her "leadership and dedication to public service" ahead of her last day on February 29.
"I wish her every success for the next stage of her career," Ms McBain said.
Ms Doran starts her five-year term on April 2.
