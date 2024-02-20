The Canberra Times
Psychiatrists to be examined on alleged killer driver's brain injury

By Hannah Neale
Updated February 20 2024 - 1:35pm, first published 11:52am
Two psychiatrists are set to be cross-examined to help a court determine if a woman, accused of killing a 20-year-old student in a head-on crash, is fit to plead.

Hannah Neale

