Fill up your cup with a generous outpouring of philosophical wisdom

Today, there are still more than 20 sake breweries, but Tsukino Katsura is the oldest, first sliding open its doors in 1675. Although it looks traditional, with rooms supported by wooden beams and dusty ceramic bottles piled up in the attic, it's actually revolutionary, going against the grain (so to speak). In the 1960s, it successfully lobbied the Japanese government to be the first allowed to create a less filtered, sweeter, and cloudier type of sake called "nigori", a style which is now a huge hit internationally, the son of the man who led the campaign tells me.