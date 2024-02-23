'I'm confident in myself': Young Raider backs himself for crucial role

Kaeo Weekes has backed himself to wear the Canberra Raiders No.6 jersey this season.
But he knows it will be up to his performance in the Raiders' final pre-season trial and who coach Ricky Stuart wants to go with.
Weekes and Ethan Strange have been locked in a pre-season-long battle to be the Green Machine's five-eighth this year, with Weekes laying down a strong marker in Canberra's trial win over Parramatta last weekend.
He scored a try and generally looked sharp around the field, and seemed to have a good kicking game.
Both he and Strange have their final chance to impress against North Queensland at Seiffert Oval on Sunday, with their performance to decide who gets picked for round one.
Weekes backed himself to partner halfback Jamal Fogarty this season, beginning with the Raiders' round-one clash against Newcastle on March 7.
He was enjoying the pre-season battle with Strange as they both fought to replace Jack Wighton in the No.6 jersey.
"I'm confident in myself. Whether Ricky thinks that's best for the team, but I'm always confident in myself and confident I can be out there, but it's up to the big man," Weekes said.
"These trials games are a really good indication of who's going to play some first grade this year.
"But it is a good, healthy battle between me and Stranger at the moment. It's exciting."
It's shaping as a massive 2024 for both Weekes and his partner Madison Ashby.
Not only was Weekes, who has played 12 NRL games, looking to establish himself in first grade since moving from Manly to Canberra, but Ashby has the Paris Olympic Games to look forward to in July.
She recently re-signed with the Australian Women's Rugby Sevens program until the end of 2026, with her second Olympics the main goal this year after making her debut in Tokyo.
"Hopefully [a big year for both of us], that's the plan," Weekes said.
"She's happy there for another couple of years. It's a big year leading up into the Olympics for her and really excited for her."
Weekes played on the right edge in the Raiders' first trial, with Strange lining up on the left.
But Fogarty, who will come into the side in round one against the Knights, will line up on the right when he returns.
Weekes said he could play either side of the field and would go wherever he was needed.
"[I can play] both sides. I think being able to play on both sides is a must in the game this year," he said.
"Jama's usually [on the] right so whatever happens throughout the year I'm happy playing left or right, it doesn't matter."
Stuart's opted to keep Fogarty fresh for round one - despite the halfback letting his coach know he was ready to play in the trial if needed - which has paved the way for Strange and Weekes to pair up in the halves again.
It's something they did during the pre-season when Fogarty had a hamstring niggle.
It also meant they had to steer the Green Machine around the field in the absence of Fogarty.
Weekes said that was just something you had to do if you were going to play in the halves.
"Being a ball player you have to have that voice and you have to be able to steer the boys around," he said before praising Strange's work alongside him.
"He's a class player. He's strong. He's fast, he can be anywhere, he can show up anywhere. It was good to share the field with him [last weekend]."
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys at Seiffert Oval, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Albert Hopoate, 2. Michael Asomua, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. James Schiller, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Kaeo Weekes, 7. Ethan Strange, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Emre Guler, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Nick Cotric, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Jed Stuart, 18. Chevy Stewart, 19. Adam Cook, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Mitch Henderson, 22. Zac Hosking, 23. Simi Sasagi, 24. Pasami Saulo, 25. Ata Mariota, 26. Hohepa Puru, 27. Zac Woolford.
Cowboys squad: 1. Scott Drinkwater, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Zac Laybutt, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Tom Dearden, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Jordan McLean, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Jason Taumalolo, 11. Heilum Luki, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Reuben Cotter. Interchange: 14. Jake Granville, 15. Griffin Neame, 16. Coen Hess, 17. Sam McIntyre, 18. Thomas Mikaele, 19. Tomas Chester, 20. Semi Valemei, 21. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 22. Jack Gosiewski, 23. Jake Clifford.
