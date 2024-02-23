The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'I'm confident in myself': Young Raider backs himself for crucial role

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated February 23 2024 - 4:30pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kaeo Weekes has backed himself to wear the Canberra Raiders No.6 jersey this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.