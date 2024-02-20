The Canberra Times
Testing underway on mulch potentially contaminated with asbestos

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
Updated February 20 2024 - 1:08pm, first published 12:05pm
Samples of mulch potentially contaminated with asbestos have been collected from a landscape supplies yard in Pialligo for testing, with the results expected sometime in the next 24 hours.

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

