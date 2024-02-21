Never out of style: Taylor Swift outfits flood Facebook Marketplace

We're halfway through Taylor Swift's reign in Australia - and Facebook Marketplace is starting to show the impact.
Go onto the social media's online classifieds and you are met with plenty of sequined outfits, love-heart sunglasses, cowboy boots and ready-made friendship bracelets. And not to mention the VIP packs which were sent out to ticket holders a few weeks ago, ahead of The Eras Tour run in Melbourne and Sydney.
So considering the pop superstar hasn't even left the country yet, why are these ingredients to a perfect Eras Tour look already up for grabs?
In some instances, it's a cost-saving measure - particularly for fans who bought VIP packages to secure the hard-to-come-by tickets, and not because they wanted the selection of posters, a lanyard, a tote bag and other items that come with it. In some instances, they are being listed for up to $200. Other measures include selling homemade friendship bracelets for anyone who wants to swap them at the concert but doesn't want to make them.
But that doesn't explain the outfits.
One lady says she's listing a golden sequined dress because her daughter had bought multiple outfits and decided to go with a different option for the upcoming Sydney shows. And she's not alone - there are various posts on the platform selling outfit options in the lead-up to The Eras Tour.
But in some instances, it's because Swifties have worn the outfit during one of Melbourne's shows, and are hoping to sell it to another fan.
"I was always going to sell it because ultimately I would never wear it again," one fan, Bree, said.
"The outfit was great but I only wear dresses in really specific circumstances because I really only wear pants. This was one of the times where I decided to just go out of my comfort zone and wear something that was super sequinned and put butterfly clips in my hair."
Bree ended up selling her two-piece green sequined outfit - which looked like a T-shirt dress when worn together - within 48 hours.
"And it just gave someone a chance to wear something with such a short timeframe to get stuff done [ahead of this weekend's concerts]," Bree added.
When Eliza went to one of the Melbourne concerts on the weekend she had planned to wear jeans and a T-shirt - along with some bedazzled heart-shaped sunglasses that she had made ahead of time.
But when she arrived in Melbourne she started to realise just how much people were dressing up for the concert.
"I didn't care much until the day I saw everyone in Melbourne wearing everything and I felt a bit left out," she said.
"So I bought a dress I saw because it matched the theme.
"But I'm in the process of moving overseas at the moment and I figured I would never wear it again. And I know that I've been seeing people on Canberra Noticeboard Group, on Facebook, people are posting trying to find a Taylor Swift outfit. So I figured I'd pop it up and get it for their own outfit."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.