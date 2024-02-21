How economics can make Disneyland an even happier place

Price discrimination sounds bad, but it's good economics. Some people have a lower willingness to pay for tickets to Disneyland, usually because their income is lower. Charging these people standard prices is bad for everyone: it's bad for the people who would like to go to Disneyland but can't afford to, and it's bad for Disneyland since, collectively, these groups are a large market that could be worth lots of money if Disneyland was to be more flexible on prices. By having different prices for different people, happiness is maximised.